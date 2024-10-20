Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ( NASDAQ:ASPS Free Report ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions makes up about 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.