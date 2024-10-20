Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASPS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.95.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
