Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $523.16 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $524.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

