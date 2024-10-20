Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Target Price at $22.26

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. Nomura Securities raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa America raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of DQ opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

