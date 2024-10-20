Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $5.81

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,031.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 167,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DH opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $535.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 156.65%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

