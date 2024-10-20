Analyzing Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) & P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kindly MD and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 N/A P3 Health Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

P3 Health Partners has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 891.19%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Kindly MD.

This table compares Kindly MD and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -4.95% -43.19% -7.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kindly MD and P3 Health Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindly MD $3.10 million 2.84 N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $1.40 billion 0.10 -$57.77 million ($0.59) -0.77

Kindly MD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

Kindly MD beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

