Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

