AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.44% of AptarGroup worth $152,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,394,000 after acquiring an additional 565,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after buying an additional 212,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,917,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AptarGroup by 182.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,315,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.