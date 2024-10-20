Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

