Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $34.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.
Shares of RCUS stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
