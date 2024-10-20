Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $34.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.