ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $1,488,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,321,665.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.91.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

