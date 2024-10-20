ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $1,488,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,321,665.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.91.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
