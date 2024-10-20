ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ASML by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,173,000 after buying an additional 194,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Stock Up 3.2 %

ASML opened at $723.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $573.86 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $916.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.