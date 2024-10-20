Aspiriant LLC Purchases 9,977 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,205.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,331,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

