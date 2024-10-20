ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 9,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 31,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

ATIF Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.38.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

