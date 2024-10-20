Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,412 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $152.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

