Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Audius has a total market cap of $169.48 million and approximately $39.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,268,831,721 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

