Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $300,903.68 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aura Biosciences Stock Up 14.1 %
NASDAQ AURA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AURA
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Biosciences
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.