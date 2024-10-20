Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $300,903.68 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURAGet Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

