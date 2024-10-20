Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Hits $115.60 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $28.01 or 0.00040956 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.40 billion and approximately $115.60 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,872,698 coins and its circulating supply is 406,869,598 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

