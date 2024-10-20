Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,548 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,855,000 after buying an additional 323,204 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

