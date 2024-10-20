BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.78. BAB shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.03.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 15.28%.
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
