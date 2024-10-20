Banana Gun Trading Down 9.5% This Week (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $196.53 million and $19.46 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $57.05 or 0.00083432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00250055 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,649 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,808.28248147 with 3,444,649.44573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 56.66305483 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $20,467,583.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

