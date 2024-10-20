Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 137,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 312,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Bandwidth Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company's revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,294 shares of company stock valued at $185,855. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 80.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

