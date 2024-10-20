Bank of America Begins Coverage on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $33.70 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,814,978.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $129,050,026. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 763.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

