Barclays Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $135.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $121.06 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.40%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

