Barclays Lowers Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $146.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $147.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.19.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 22,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

