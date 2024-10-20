Baron Financial Group LLC Has $490,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

