Baron Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.