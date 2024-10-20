Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.15.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

