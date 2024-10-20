Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,062,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,371,000 after buying an additional 122,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after buying an additional 1,564,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,085,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,936,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,735,000 after buying an additional 389,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $332.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.56 and its 200 day moving average is $268.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

