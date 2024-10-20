Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after acquiring an additional 743,402 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after buying an additional 356,512 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $137,134,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,425,000 after buying an additional 274,509 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $528.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.46. The company has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

