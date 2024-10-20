Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

