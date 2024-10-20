Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 561,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EAGG opened at $47.76 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.