Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

