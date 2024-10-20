Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.6% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $127.40 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.50.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

