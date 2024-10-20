Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

MCK opened at $509.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.06. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

