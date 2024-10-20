Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

