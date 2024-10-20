Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.470 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

