BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $224.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCBP

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.