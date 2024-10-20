Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,485. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

