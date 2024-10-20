Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,855 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.09% of Terran Orbital worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.95. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $30.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. Analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.