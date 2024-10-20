Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

