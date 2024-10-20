Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 3,003 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $204.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

