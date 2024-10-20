Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after buying an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 445,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 423,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 299,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

