Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 50.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $716,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $154.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

