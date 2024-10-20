BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

