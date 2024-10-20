BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

