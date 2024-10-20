Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 6.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. 17,676,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 21,760,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

