Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 9,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

