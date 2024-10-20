Black Point Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Black Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Black Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,369 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

