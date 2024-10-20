Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 60,437 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

BCX stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

