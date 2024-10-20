Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lessened by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.